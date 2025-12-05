© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show December 5, 2025

Season 25 Episode 49 | 26m 45s

DeWine strikes a bill extending the hours young teenagers can work. A quartet of bills said to bring billions in property tax relief awaits action, but it won’t stop the abolishment effort. And Ohio’s state parks make the big time, on the biggest screens. Guests are Paul Imhoff of the Buckeye Assoc of School Administrators and ODNR Dir. Mary Mertz.

Aired: 12/04/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 28, 2025
Governors from two states and two different parties share concerns.
Episode: S25 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 21, 2025
Lawmakers off, fighting crime in CIncy, 2026 political future
Episode: S25 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 14, 2025
Federal shutdown impact, property tax bills
Episode: S25 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 7, 2025
Ohio feels fed shutdown shocks
Episode: S25 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 31, 2025
Congressional Maps, SNAP Relief, Exiting Medicaid Director
Episode: S25 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show October 24, 2025
Congressional maps, property tax bills, aging population
Episode: S25 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 17, 2025
Unregulated THC products, high school NIL money, bus driver shortage
Episode: S25 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 10, 2025
Redistricting process criticized, Young lawmakers
Episode: S25 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show October 3, 2025
GOP Override of DeWine, Food Banks, Electric Bills
Episode: S25 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 26, 2025
School Superintendents And Property Tax Changes
Episode: S25 E39 | 26:45
