The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show November 15, 2024

Season 24 Episode 46 | 26m 45s

Senate Republicans pass a bathroom bill that began as legislation to make charges in the college credit program. And why do Republicans keep winning in Ohio and Democrats keep losing? Two experts share their thoughts. Studio guests are Brianna Mack, assistant prof. of politics and government at Ohio Wesleyan University and Paul Beck, prof. emeritus of political science at OSU.

Aired: 11/14/24
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 8, 2024
GOP Election Triumphs
Episode: S24 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 1, 2024
Campaign 2024 Nears Its End, Issue 1 Recap, Jo Ann Davidson Remembered
Episode: S24 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 25, 2024
Illegal Voting, Property Taxes, Cleveland Rocks
Episode: S24 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 18, 2024
Ruling On Ballot Drop Boxes, Anti-Issue One Discussion
Episode: S24 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 11, 2024
Early Voters, The Case For Issue 1
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 4, 2024
Springfield In VP Debate, Abortion Rate Is Up, LifeWise Academy Controversy
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 27, 2024
Moreno Abortion Comments, Haitians Bring Charges, State Tax Policy Discussion
Episode: S24 E39 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 20, 2024
Issue 1 Wording, Springfield Problems, Drought And Farmers
Episode: S24 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 13, 2024
Immigrant Discrimination, Party Chairs In Studio
Episode: S24 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 6, 2024
Election Changes, Registering Voters, Bus Driver Shortage
Episode: S24 E36 | 26:45
