The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024

Season 24 Episode 50 | 26m 45s

Lame duck legislating is well underway, with less than a week left before the planned end of the two-year session. And a conversation with a longtime lawmaker on his way home for good. Studio guest is retiring lawmaker Bill Seitz (R-Cincinatti),

Aired: 12/12/24
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 29, 2024
Ohio Democrats On The Future Of The Party
Episode: S24 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 22, 2024
Huffman Is GOP Choice, SB83
Episode: S24 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 15, 2024
GOP Political Dominance In Ohio
Episode: S24 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 8, 2024
GOP Election Triumphs
Episode: S24 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 1, 2024
Campaign 2024 Nears Its End, Issue 1 Recap, Jo Ann Davidson Remembered
Episode: S24 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 25, 2024
Illegal Voting, Property Taxes, Cleveland Rocks
Episode: S24 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 18, 2024
Ruling On Ballot Drop Boxes, Anti-Issue One Discussion
Episode: S24 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 11, 2024
Early Voters, The Case For Issue 1
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 4, 2024
Springfield In VP Debate, Abortion Rate Is Up, LifeWise Academy Controversy
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
