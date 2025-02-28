© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025

Season 25 Episode 9 | 26m 45s

A new candidate enters the Republican race for governor and vaults to the top. Lawmakers roll forward on the transportation budget and changes on Ohio’s weed law. And advocates for food bank customers and Ohioans with disabilities say the state budget is falling short of some big needs. Advocates Joree Novotny and Kerstin Sjoberg join Karen Kasler in the studio.

Aired: 02/27/25
