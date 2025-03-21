© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show March 21, 2025

Season 25 Episode 12 | 26m 45s

The owners of the Cleveland Browns want to leave their stadium home of almost 26 years for a domed facility 12 miles away – paid for equally by the owners, local government and the state of Ohio. We tackle the state’s part of the plan, this week in “The State of Ohio”. Studio Guests are Representatives Democrat Terrence Upchurch and Freshman Republican David Thomas.

Aired: 03/19/25
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 14, 2025
DeWine State Of The State Speech, Medicaid Director In Studio
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 7, 2025
Bad Week For Intel, House Pot Law, Dave Yost In Studio
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025
Ramaswamy In, Weed And Roads In Legislation, Advocates For Hungry And Disabled
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 21, 2025
DeWine Education Budget, New Gov Candidate, CFPB Concerns, Richard Cordray And John Patterson
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 14, 2025
Tressel Is LG, School Funding, John Patterson In Studio
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 7, 2024
DeWine Final Budget, ACLU Pushback Against SB 1, Gary Daniels of Ohio ACLU In Studio
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 31, 2025
SB 1 Protested, Tim Ryan
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
