The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show April 4, 2025

Season 25 Episode 14 | 26m 45s

House Republicans unveil their changes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget. We’ll go over many of them, this week in “The State of Ohio”. House Finance Committee chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) is in the studio this week.

Aired: 04/03/25
26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 28, 2025
Scott DiMauro And Amy Acton In Studio
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 21, 2025
Cleveland Browns New Stadium Viability
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 14, 2025
DeWine State Of The State Speech, Medicaid Director In Studio
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 7, 2025
Bad Week For Intel, House Pot Law, Dave Yost In Studio
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025
Ramaswamy In, Weed And Roads In Legislation, Advocates For Hungry And Disabled
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 21, 2025
DeWine Education Budget, New Gov Candidate, CFPB Concerns, Richard Cordray And John Patterson
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 14, 2025
Tressel Is LG, School Funding, John Patterson In Studio
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 7, 2024
DeWine Final Budget, ACLU Pushback Against SB 1, Gary Daniels of Ohio ACLU In Studio
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 31, 2025
SB 1 Protested, Tim Ryan
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
