© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 9, 2024

Season 25 Episode 19 | 26m 45s

We’re a year away from the 2026 primary, with a very low turnout one behind us. And Ohio’s mayors are watching the budget process as they wrestle with housing, public safety and other big concerns. I talk to two of them, this week in “The State of Ohio”. Mayors Andrew Ginther (D-Columbus) and Christina Muryn (R-Findlay) are studio guests.

Aired: 05/07/25
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 2, 2025
Browns Bond Package, H2Ohio
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 25, 2025
A conversation with GOP candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 18, 2025
Battle Over SB 1, Issue 2 Examined
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 11, 2024
House Passes Budget, School Funding Concerns
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 4, 2025
GOP Budget Changes, Brian Stewart
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 28, 2025
Scott DiMauro And Amy Acton In Studio
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 21, 2025
Cleveland Browns New Stadium Viability
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 14, 2025
DeWine State Of The State Speech, Medicaid Director In Studio
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 7, 2025
Bad Week For Intel, House Pot Law, Dave Yost In Studio
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025
Ramaswamy In, Weed And Roads In Legislation, Advocates For Hungry And Disabled
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 25
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 2, 2025
Browns Bond Package, H2Ohio
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 25, 2025
A conversation with GOP candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 18, 2025
Battle Over SB 1, Issue 2 Examined
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 11, 2024
House Passes Budget, School Funding Concerns
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 4, 2025
GOP Budget Changes, Brian Stewart
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 28, 2025
Scott DiMauro And Amy Acton In Studio
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 21, 2025
Cleveland Browns New Stadium Viability
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 14, 2025
DeWine State Of The State Speech, Medicaid Director In Studio
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 7, 2025
Bad Week For Intel, House Pot Law, Dave Yost In Studio
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025
Ramaswamy In, Weed And Roads In Legislation, Advocates For Hungry And Disabled
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:45