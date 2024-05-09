© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show June 13, 2025

Season 25 Episode 24 | 26m 45s

Republican lawmakers push the budget into conference committee. And a Republican lawmaker talks sending $3.5 billion in property taxes back to homeowners – and away from local entities that use that money for schools, law enforcement and other services. Studio guest is Republican Rep. David Thomas.

Aired: 06/12/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 6, 2025
Russo Stepping Down, New Dem Leaders, Cirino On Senate Budget
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 30, 2025
Medicare Cuts, Rural School Funding
Episode: S25 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 23, 2025
Tressel On Gov Run, Property Tax
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 16, 2025
Vivek Is State GOP Choice, iGambling
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 9, 2024
2026 Primary, Mayor Discussion
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 2, 2025
Browns Bond Package, H2Ohio
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 25, 2025
A conversation with GOP candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 18, 2025
Battle Over SB 1, Issue 2 Examined
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 11, 2024
House Passes Budget, School Funding Concerns
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 4, 2025
GOP Budget Changes, Brian Stewart
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:45
