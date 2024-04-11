© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show April 11, 2024

Season 25 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

All but five House Republicans team up to pass their budget, including a bond package for a new Browns stadium. They boosted funding for K-12 schools, but also put in a property tax refund requirement that districts say will be devastating. Studio guest is Paul Imhoff, who leads the statewide organization of school superintendents and administrators.

Aired: 04/10/25
