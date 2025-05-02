© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show May 2, 2025

Season 25 Episode 18 | 26m 45s

The Browns bond package in the House budget gets critical reviews from two state agencies. And environmentalists are hoping for more green for the program that fights algal blooms.

Aired: 04/30/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 25, 2025
A conversation with GOP candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 18, 2025
Battle Over SB 1, Issue 2 Examined
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 11, 2024
House Passes Budget, School Funding Concerns
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show April 4, 2025
GOP Budget Changes, Brian Stewart
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 28, 2025
Scott DiMauro And Amy Acton In Studio
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 21, 2025
Cleveland Browns New Stadium Viability
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 14, 2025
DeWine State Of The State Speech, Medicaid Director In Studio
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show March 7, 2025
Bad Week For Intel, House Pot Law, Dave Yost In Studio
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 28, 2025
Ramaswamy In, Weed And Roads In Legislation, Advocates For Hungry And Disabled
Episode: S25 E9 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 21, 2025
DeWine Education Budget, New Gov Candidate, CFPB Concerns, Richard Cordray And John Patterson
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:45
