The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show August 1, 2025

Season 25 Episode 31 | 26m 45s

Prosecutors make their cases for and against legislation on the death penalty, guns and more. A bipartisan bill could allow prescribed pediatric extended care or PPEC centers, which can be paid for by Medicaid. Jo Ingles reports. Studio guest is Lou Tobin of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Assn.

Aired: 07/30/25
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 25, 2025
House Returns, Medicaid, H2Ohio Cuts
Episode: S25 E30 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 18, 2025
Paper Mill Closure, House Returns
Episode: S25 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 11, 2025
House Comes Back
Episode: S25 E28 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 4, 2025
DeWine Budget Veto, Objections To Browns Money
Episode: S25 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 27, 2025
State Budget, Browns Stadium, Allison Russo
Episode: S25 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 20. 2025
Final State Budget, Medical Debt
Episode: S25 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 13, 2025
GOP Passes Budget, New State ODP Chair, Property Tax
Episode: S25 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 6, 2025
Russo Stepping Down, New Dem Leaders, Cirino On Senate Budget
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 30, 2025
Medicare Cuts, Rural School Funding
Episode: S25 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 23, 2025
Tressel On Gov Run, Property Tax
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:45
