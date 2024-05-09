© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show July 11, 2025

Season 25 Episode 28 | 26m 45s

The House gets the call to come back to work early to override fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s vetoes, while a Senate leader tells us that chamber’s plans. Guest is Senator Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland).

Aired: 07/10/25
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show July 4, 2025
DeWine Budget Veto, Objections To Browns Money
Episode: S25 E27 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 27, 2025
State Budget, Browns Stadium, Allison Russo
Episode: S25 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 20. 2025
Final State Budget, Medical Debt
Episode: S25 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 13, 2025
GOP Passes Budget, New State ODP Chair, Property Tax
Episode: S25 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show June 6, 2025
Russo Stepping Down, New Dem Leaders, Cirino On Senate Budget
Episode: S25 E23 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 30, 2025
Medicare Cuts, Rural School Funding
Episode: S25 E22 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 23, 2025
Tressel On Gov Run, Property Tax
Episode: S25 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 16, 2025
Vivek Is State GOP Choice, iGambling
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 9, 2024
2026 Primary, Mayor Discussion
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show May 2, 2025
Browns Bond Package, H2Ohio
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:45
