WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show January 2, 2026

Season 26 Episode 1 | 26m 45s

For the first show of this big election year, the leaders of the state’s two major political parties share their thoughts. Guests are Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathleen Clyde and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou.

Aired: 01/01/26
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 26, 2025
Leaders of the Ohio Senate
Episode: S25 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show December 19, 2025
House Speaker Matt Huffman and Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn.
Episode: S25 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show December 12, 2025
In-depth with Gov. Mike DeWine (R)
Episode: S25 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 5, 2025
Teenage work hours, Property taxes, ODNR in IMAX
Episode: S25 E49 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 28, 2025
Governors from two states and two different parties share concerns
Episode: S25 E48 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 21, 2025
Lawmakers off, fighting crime in Cincy, 2026 political future
Episode: S25 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 14, 2025
Federal shutdown impact, property tax bills
Episode: S25 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show November 7, 2025
Ohio feels fed shutdown shocks
Episode: S25 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 31, 2025
Congressional Maps, SNAP Relief, Exiting Medicaid Director
Episode: S25 E44 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State of Ohio Show October 24, 2025
Congressional maps, property tax bills, aging population
Episode: S25 E43 | 26:45
