© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show February 21, 2025

Season 25 Episode 8 | 26m 45s

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget includes boosts to charter schools and vouchers, but cuts to traditional public schools. A new candidate readies his long-awaited launch for the Ohio governor’s race. A former candidate for governor shares his concerns about CFPB. Adrienne Robbins of OHCANN, Former CFPB Head Richard Cordray and former Rep. John Patterson (D) are guests.

Aired: 02/20/25
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 14, 2025
Tressel Is LG, School Funding, John Patterson In Studio
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 7, 2024
DeWine Final Budget, ACLU Pushback Against SB 1, Gary Daniels of Ohio ACLU In Studio
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 31, 2025
SB 1 Protested, Tim Ryan
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 3, 2025
Leaders Of The House
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 27, 2024
End Of Lame Duck, Chats With Skindell And Husted
Episode: S24 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024
Matt Huffman and Nickie Antonio In Studio
Episode: S24 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State of Ohio Season 25
  • The State of Ohio Season 24
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 14, 2025
Tressel Is LG, School Funding, John Patterson In Studio
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 7, 2024
DeWine Final Budget, ACLU Pushback Against SB 1, Gary Daniels of Ohio ACLU In Studio
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 31, 2025
SB 1 Protested, Tim Ryan
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 3, 2025
Leaders Of The House
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 27, 2024
End Of Lame Duck, Chats With Skindell And Husted
Episode: S24 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024
Matt Huffman and Nickie Antonio In Studio
Episode: S24 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45