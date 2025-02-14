© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show February 14, 2025

Season 25 Episode 7 | 26m 45s

Ohio finally has a lieutenant governor – and the choice was a surprise substitution for many. Coming up, Jim Tressel talks about the new job and the anti-DEI higher ed bill that passed this week. And a conversation with one of the principals behind the Fair School Funding Plan about the proposed state budget. Democratic former Rep. John Patterson joins Karen Kasler in the studio.

Aired: 02/13/25
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show February 7, 2024
DeWine Final Budget, ACLU Pushback Against SB 1, Gary Daniels of Ohio ACLU In Studio
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 31, 2025
SB 1 Protested, Tim Ryan
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 24, 2025
SB83 Is Back as SB1
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 17, 2025
Husted to DC, Military Drones In Ohio, Budget Discussion
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 10, 2025
Vance Out As US Senator, New GA, Sherrod Brown
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show January 3, 2025
Leaders Of The House
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 27, 2024
End Of Lame Duck, Chats With Skindell And Husted
Episode: S24 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 20, 2024
Matt Huffman and Nickie Antonio In Studio
Episode: S24 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 13, 2024
Lame Duck Underway, Bill Seitz Interview
Episode: S24 E50 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show December 6, 2024
Intel Concerns, Adding Legislators, Schuring Honored
Episode: S24 E49 | 26:45
