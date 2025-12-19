The Quest for Camelot

Extras
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
The portrait hung above the family TV for 50 years before they realized it might be Shakespeare.
Facial recognition software suggests the portrait may depict William Shakespeare.
Dendrochronology reveals surprising results about Steven’s portrait of Shakespeare.
X-ray scans of the Wadlow Shakespeare portrait reveal details beneath several areas of overpaint.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
The Black Death may have killed nearly 50 percent of the Europe's population.
In 1347, ships reached Sicily with the Black Death. In a year, it spread across Europe to England.
All
-
All
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 23
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 22
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 21
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 20
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 19
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 18
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 17
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 16
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 15
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 14
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 13
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 12
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 11
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 10
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 9
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 8
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 7
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 6
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 5
-
Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.