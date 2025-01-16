Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)

Extras
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Archaeologists dig through layers of earth in search of evidence of pre-Angkorian habitation.
An archaeological team recreates the ascent that Khmer kings would have made up the holy mountain.
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Archaeologists find a small cymbal dating back to the 7th century.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
A forensic artist reconstructs the face of a woman buried as a vampire in 17-century Poland.
In 2022, a team of archaeologists unearthed a strange burial in the Polish village of Pień.
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.