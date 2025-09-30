© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Secrets of the Dead

Picturing Shakespeare

Season 23 Episode 2

There are only two accepted representations of William Shakespeare that are considered “official” – but could a portrait that has been hanging over a family’s mantelpiece for the last 50 years be the third? British window washer Steven Wadlow, whose father bought the portrait in the 1960s, is on the hunt to prove the painting is indeed genuine. If so, it could be worth as much as $200 million.

Aired: 09/29/25
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
