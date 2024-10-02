© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Secrets of the Dead

Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold

Season 22 Episode 4

The discovery of gold and silver artifacts in Laos, dating to the early days of the Khmer Empire, leads scientists to investigate how the priceless objects were made and where they might have originated. On their journey, they retrace the steps of the ancient kings and explore the sacred landscape around Vat Phou to learn more about this ancient civilization.

Aired: 11/19/24
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:16
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:16
Watch 54:46
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:46
Watch 55:02
Secrets of the Dead
Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Episode: S20 E6 | 55:02