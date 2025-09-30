Chasing the Plague

Extras
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The first gladiator bones ever found reveal a small but unmistakable detail about how they lived.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Ancient Rome’s retiarius vs secutor: inside the colosseum’s most popular fight.
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.