© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Secrets of the Dead

Building Notre Dame

Season 18 Episode 3 | 55m 21s

Follow an investigation into the centuries-long construction of Notre Dame de Paris, uncovering the vast architectural, technical and human challenges experienced throughout the turbulent history of one of the world’s most celebrated buildings.

Aired: 04/27/20 | Expires: 12/23/20
Building Notre Dame
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Hidden In The Amazon Preview
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden In The Amazon Preview
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Preview: S20 E4 | 0:32
Hidden In The Amazon
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden In The Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Decoding Hieroglyphics Preview
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics Preview
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Preview: S20 E3 | 0:32
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
The End of The Romans Preview
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
The End of The Romans Preview
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Preview: S18 E6 | 0:32
The End of The Romans
Watch 54:56
Secrets of the Dead
The End of The Romans
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Episode: S18 E6 | 54:56
Last Days Of Pompeii Preview
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days Of Pompeii Preview
What were the last days in Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years
Preview: S20 E2 | 0:32
Last Days of Pompeii
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days of Pompeii
What were the last days in Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years
Episode: S20 E2 | 55:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp Preview
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Preview: S20 E1 | 0:32
Archaeology at Althorp
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Episode: S20 E1 | 55:30
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Hidden In The Amazon
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden In The Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
The End of The Romans
Watch 54:56
Secrets of the Dead
The End of The Romans
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Episode: S18 E6 | 54:56
Last Days of Pompeii
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days of Pompeii
What were the last days in Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years
Episode: S20 E2 | 55:30
Archaeology at Althorp
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Episode: S20 E1 | 55:30
The Caravaggio Heist
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
The Caravaggio Heist
Fr. Marius Zerafa risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen in 1984.
Episode: S19 E6 | 55:30
A Samurai in the Vatican
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
A Samurai in the Vatican
In 1613, a Japanese samurai was sent to Europe to negotiate opening a new trade route.
Episode: S19 E5 | 55:30
The First Circle of Stonehenge
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
The First Circle of Stonehenge
New evidence on the origins of Stonehenge is uncovered.
Episode: S19 E3 | 55:30
Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws
A fresh look at the flaws that led to the infamous Hindenburg disaster in 1937.
Episode: S19 E4 | 55:30
Lady Sapiens
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Lady Sapiens
Discover the untold story of prehistoric women through the latest science and research.
Episode: S19 E2 | 55:25