Rumpole of the Bailey

Rumpole and Portia

Season 5 Episode 5 | 51m 37s

Phyllida Erskine-Brown wonders whether she really wants the responsibility of her new position or if she simply wants to run away from it all. Hilda also has reason to assess her life with Rumpole when an old flame reminds her what might have been.

Aired: 12/20/88
Watch 50:17
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Learned Friends
Rumpole accuses a dishonest policeman of framing his safecracker client.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:17
Watch 51:52
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Alternate Society
Rumpole is very content to be defending a drugs case in the peace of the West Country.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:52
Watch 51:22
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Honourable Member
An MP is accused of raping one of his assistants, and seems reluctant to defend himself.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:22
Watch 53:06
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Heavy Brigade
Rumpole defends an apparently mentally challenged petty crook on a murder charge.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:06
Watch 52:29
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Married Lady
After a long spell without cases, Rumpole is apparently divorcing his old friend.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:29
Watch 51:21
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole and the Younger Generation
Rumpole successfully defends a teenager accused of robbery with violence.
Episode: S1 E1 | 51:21
