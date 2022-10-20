© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Norway's West: Fjords, Mountains and Bergen

Season 6 Episode 608 | 25m 05s

For Scandinavia's most thrilling sightseeing, we sail under towering fjord cliffs, hike on powerful glaciers, and find surviving traditions in remote farm hamlets. Then we delve into the Hanseatic heritage and enjoy the salty hospitality of Norway's historic capitol, Bergen.

Aired: 10/01/10
Norway's West: Fjords, Mountains and Bergen
Why We Travel
Watch 32:45
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Special: 32:45
Europe Awaits
Watch 1:16:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Europe Awaits
Rick Steves shares European places he'd love to visit when we can travel again post-COVID
Special: 1:16:34
Why We Travel
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Egypt’s Cairo
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Germany’s Fascist Story
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
French Alps and Lyon
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Swiss Alps
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02
Austrian and Italian Alps
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Austrian and Italian Alps
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 25:02
