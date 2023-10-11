© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves ‘Europe: Ancient Roman Art

Season 12 Episode 1203 | 25m 37s

Follow Rome’s rise through its awe-inspiring art, starting at Rome’s humble birthplace in the Forum. Soon Rome is graced with supersized monuments like the majestic domed Pantheon and the Colosseum, where gladiators battled to the death. We also get a glimpse of Rome’s more intimate side: the colorful mosaics, luxurious frescoes, and realistic portraits of the solid citizens who made Rome great.

Aired: 09/30/23 | Expires: 12/13/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
