Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Roman Empire

Season 12 Episode 1204 | 25m 19s

With its vast empire, ancient Rome gave Europe its first common culture. From England to Turkey, we explore the greatest Roman cities, marveling at their over-the-top art, soaring aqueducts, and crowd-pleasing theaters. As Rome fell, saints replaced Caesars and Christianity filled the vacuum with art-filled churches—preserving the grandeur of imperial Rome and inspiring the Europe to come.

Aired: 09/30/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 25:18
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of Ancient Rome
The rise and fall of Rome through its architecture and art (statues, mosaics, frescoes).
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art, Prehistoric and Ancient
Prehistoric cave paintings; Egyptian pyramids and temples; classical Greek statues.
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Modern Age
Romanticism, Impressionism, Art Nouveau; Cubism (Picasso) and Surrealism (Dalí).
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Middle Ages
Art of Europe’s “Age of Faith”: Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Moorish, and even Viking.
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Baroque Age
Bubbly Baroque art and austere Neoclassicism; divine kings, Revolution, and Napoleon.
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Renaissance
Groundbreaking statues, paintings, and architecture—humanism in Florence and beyond.
Special: 55:35
Watch 32:45
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Special: 32:45
Watch 1:16:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Europe Awaits
Rick Steves shares European places he'd love to visit when we can travel again post-COVID
Special: 1:16:34
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 25:18
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves ‘Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02