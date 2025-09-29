Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle

Reykjavík is a world capital with a small-town feel. We tour the city's endearing sights, get to know the uniquely Icelandic way of life, and take a dip in a thermal pool. Then we side-trip into majestic Icelandic nature: its famous Blue Lagoon; the classic Golden Circle, bubbling geysers, thundering waterfalls, and otherworldly scenery; and Snæfellsnes Peninsula, an "Iceland-in-miniature" loop.