Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital

Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Ancient Greek theaters, statues of gods and athletes, and the guiding principle of balance
A quick lesson makes it easy to identify Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian architecture.
The Parthenon and Temple of Concordia trumpet the sophistication of ancient Greek society.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.