Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland’s Ring Road

Season 13 Episode 1302 | 25m 34s

Europe's ultimate road trip is the 800-mile loop around Iceland on Highway 1 — the Ring Road. We visit the geothermal hot zone of Lake Mývatn, the rugged Eastfjords, the glacier lagoons of the Southeast, the waterfalls and beaches of the South Coast, and side trip to the Westman Islands to see puffins. We also break for insightful folk museums, sod-roofed settlements, and a little whale watching.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
