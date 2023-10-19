Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Florentine Renaissance

After its medieval struggles, Europe rediscovered the art of the ancients, led by booming Florence. We revel in the bold spirit of the Cathedral’s lofty dome and Botticelli’s sweet Venus. Leonardo da Vinci gives us the iconic Last Supper and enigmatic Mona Lisa. And Michelangelo—sculptor of David, painter of the Sistine, and architect of St. Peter’s—takes the Florentine Renaissance to new heights.