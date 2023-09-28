Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe

Extras
The rise and fall of Rome through its architecture and art (statues, mosaics, frescoes).
Prehistoric cave paintings; Egyptian pyramids and temples; classical Greek statues.
Romanticism, Impressionism, Art Nouveau; Cubism (Picasso) and Surrealism (Dalí).
Art of Europe’s “Age of Faith”: Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Moorish, and even Viking.
Bubbly Baroque art and austere Neoclassicism; divine kings, Revolution, and Napoleon.
Groundbreaking statues, paintings, and architecture—humanism in Florence and beyond.
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Rick Steves shares European places he'd love to visit when we can travel again post-COVID
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Starting in Glasgow, we travel to Stirling Castle, taste whisky, and watch a sheepdog demo