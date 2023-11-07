Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age

Extras
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
The rise and fall of Rome through its architecture and art (statues, mosaics, frescoes).
Prehistoric cave paintings; Egyptian pyramids and temples; classical Greek statues.
Romanticism, Impressionism, Art Nouveau; Cubism (Picasso) and Surrealism (Dalí).
Art of Europe’s “Age of Faith”: Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Moorish, and even Viking.
Bubbly Baroque art and austere Neoclassicism; divine kings, Revolution, and Napoleon.
Groundbreaking statues, paintings, and architecture—humanism in Florence and beyond.
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
All
-
All
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.