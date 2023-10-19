© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages

Season 12 Episode 1206 | 25m 36s

As Europe passed A.D. 1000, its growing prosperity was reflected in soaring Gothic cathedrals graced with colorful altarpieces, lacy stonework, and radiant stained glass. We visit luxurious castles to see exquisite tapestries showing a new secular love of worldly pleasures and, end in Italy, where pioneering artists like Giotto were mastering realism and pointing the way to the future of art.

Aired: 09/30/23 | Expires: 01/03/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
