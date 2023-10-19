© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Rick Steves' Europe

Rick Steves’ Europe: Baroque Art

Season 12 Episode 1209 | 25m 36s

Forged in Europe’s religious struggles, Baroque art inspired the faithful and dazzled the masses. We start in Rome, with its awe-inspiring St. Peter’s, fleshy Bernini statues and bubbly fountains. In Belgium, we see the dramatic canvases of Rubens. And finally: the ultimate Baroque palace, Versailles, with its chandeliered Hall of Mirrors and vast gardens where nobles played as Revolution brewed.

Aired: 09/30/23 | Expires: 01/24/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of Prehistoric Europe
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 25:18
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Roman Empire
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 25:19
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of Ancient Rome
The rise and fall of Rome through its architecture and art (statues, mosaics, frescoes).
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art, Prehistoric and Ancient
Prehistoric cave paintings; Egyptian pyramids and temples; classical Greek statues.
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Modern Age
Romanticism, Impressionism, Art Nouveau; Cubism (Picasso) and Surrealism (Dalí).
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Middle Ages
Art of Europe’s “Age of Faith”: Romanesque, Gothic, Byzantine, Moorish, and even Viking.
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Baroque Age
Bubbly Baroque art and austere Neoclassicism; divine kings, Revolution, and Napoleon.
Special: 55:16
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Art of the Renaissance
Groundbreaking statues, paintings, and architecture—humanism in Florence and beyond.
Special: 55:35
Watch 32:45
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Why We Travel
This special is a sonnet to travel as Rick celebrates the joy of exploring our world.
Special: 32:45
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:17
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 25:17
Watch 25:39
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 25:39