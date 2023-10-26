October 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
House of Representatives gets back to work with new Speaker Mike Johnson
Innovative warrant clinics help people take care of legal issues without risking jail time
The horrific task Israelis face in finding and identifying Hamas terror attack victims
UN official warns 'hell is settling in' as it struggles with Gaza humanitarian crisis
How new congressional maps in Georgia and North Carolina will impact 2024 election
Artist turns her work into love letters to husband fading into the fog of Alzheimer's
'Never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg,' says 10-year-old victim in Maine
News Wrap: U.S. economy grows in 3rd quarter despite inflation and recession fears
October 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Family of man held by Hamas asks Israel to make safe return of hostages a priority
October 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
October 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode