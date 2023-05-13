© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 133 | 26m 45s

May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/12/23 | Expires: 06/12/23
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival
Watch 7:35
PBS NewsHour
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival, devastation of war
Clip: S2023 E133 | 7:35
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for Cyclone Mocha
Watch 2:47
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for Cyclone Mocha
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for powerful Cyclone Mocha
Clip: S2023 E133 | 2:47
States grapple with minimum age restrictions for buying guns
Watch 6:17
PBS NewsHour
States grapple with minimum age restrictions for buying guns
As states grapple with age limits for buying guns, what’s the potential effect?
Clip: S2023 E133 | 6:17
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
Clip: S2023 E133 | 6:43
Public health questions remain as COVID emergency ends
Watch 8:50
PBS NewsHour
Public health questions remain as COVID emergency ends
Public health questions remain as COVID emergency ends
Clip: S2023 E132 | 8:50
Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold released on bond
Watch 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold released on bond
Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold released on bond after manslaughter arrest
Clip: S2023 E132 | 7:48
Brooks and Capehart on border policy, debt ceiling debate
Watch 10:24
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on border policy, debt ceiling debate
Brooks and Capehart on U.S. border policy and debt ceiling negotiations
Clip: S2023 E132 | 10:24
News Wrap: Airstrikes rock Khartoum as Sudan truce collapses
Watch 3:34
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Airstrikes rock Khartoum as Sudan truce collapses
News Wrap: Airstrikes rock Khartoum as another truce in Sudan collapses
Clip: S2023 E132 | 3:34
Border stays calm but new asylum policies lead to confusion
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Border stays calm but new asylum policies lead to confusion
Southern border stays calm but confusion builds as new asylum policies take effect
Clip: S2023 E132 | 6:27
Tom Hanks discusses his debut novel
Watch 7:55
PBS NewsHour
Tom Hanks discusses his debut novel
Tom Hanks on his debut novel, 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Clip: S2023 E132 | 7:55
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E132 | 56:45
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E131 | 57:46
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E130 | 57:46
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E127 | 26:45
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E126 | 26:45
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E125 | 57:46
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E124 | 56:44
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E123 | 57:46