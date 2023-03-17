© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 76 | 57m 46s

March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/16/23 | Expires: 04/16/23
March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
FAA calls for safety review after near-collisions on runways
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
FAA calls for safety review after near-collisions on runways
After near-collisions on airport runways, FAA calls for safety review
Clip: S2023 E76 | 6:47
Arrest warrant issued for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine
Watch 8:18
PBS NewsHour
Arrest warrant issued for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine
Will Putin face arrest after International Criminal Court warrant for Ukraine war crimes?
Clip: S2023 E76 | 8:18
Jessica Chastain stars in 'A Doll's House' on Broadway
Watch 7:34
PBS NewsHour
Jessica Chastain stars in 'A Doll's House' on Broadway
Jessica Chastain takes on 'A Doll's House' in new Broadway adaptation
Clip: S2023 E76 | 7:34
Brooks and Capehart on the turmoil in the banking sector
Watch 10:55
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on the turmoil in the banking sector
Brooks and Capehart on the turmoil in the banking sector
Clip: S2023 E76 | 10:55
Conservative activist spending billion-dollar donation
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
Conservative activist spending billion-dollar donation
What a conservative activist hopes to achieve with a billion-dollar donation
Clip: S2023 E76 | 5:23
Genetic evidence supports theory COVID originated in market
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
Genetic evidence supports theory COVID originated in market
Genetic evidence gives support to theory COVID originated in Wuhan market
Clip: S2023 E76 | 6:14
News Wrap: Biden wants penalties for failed banks executives
Watch 5:07
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden wants penalties for failed banks executives
News Wrap: Biden calls for tougher penalties for executives of failed banks
Clip: S2023 E76 | 5:07
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E75 | 57:46
CDC reports rise in maternal mortality, Black infant deaths
Watch 9:51
PBS NewsHour
CDC reports rise in maternal mortality, Black infant deaths
CDC data shows rise in maternal mortality and deaths of Black infants in U.S.
Clip: S2023 E75 | 9:51
Democratic Rep. on banking regulations, border security
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Democratic Rep. on banking regulations, border security
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren on banking regulations, border security
Clip: S2023 E75 | 5:56
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E75 | 57:46
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E74 | 56:44
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E73 | 57:46
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 55:56
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E72 | 55:56
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E71 | 24:08
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E70 | 24:09
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E69 | 56:42
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E68 | 56:43
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:39
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E67 | 56:39
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E66 | 56:42