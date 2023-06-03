June 3, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
How does the future look? High school valedictorians share their hopes
Why several states are pushing to loosen child labor restrictions
News Wrap: Biden signs debt limit deal in final days before deadline
What’s next after the debt limit deal for Congress and the presidential race
President Biden Addresses the Nation - A PBS NewsHour Special
Attacks inside Russia raise questions about next phase of Ukraine war
White House adviser Gene Sperling discusses bipartisan deal to raise debt ceiling
Greenland unveils draft constitution in push for complete independence from Danish control
U.S. economy adds more jobs in face of inflation and interest rate hikes
Capehart and Abernathy on the debt deal and race for the GOP presidential nomination
