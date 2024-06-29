© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

June 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 182

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the debate over using school voucher programs to pay tuition at religious schools with taxpayer dollars. Then, the effect on students of gun violence just outside school walls. Plus, how climate change is changing family planning and reproductive health in Bangladesh.

Aired: 06/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:18
PBS NewsHour
How gun violence outside of schools harms millions of kids
Frequent gun violence near school grounds harms millions of kids, analysis finds
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:18
Watch 6:16
PBS NewsHour
How climate crisis is changing family planning in Bangladesh
How the climate crisis is changing family planning and reproductive health in Bangladesh
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:16
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
The debate over public funding for religious schools
Key points in the debate over public funding for religious schools
Clip: S2024 E182 | 8:16
Watch 2:33
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Iran’s presidential election heads to runoff vote
News Wrap: Iran’s presidential election heads to runoff vote next week
Clip: S2024 E182 | 2:33
Watch 17:48
PBS NewsHour
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 17:48
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E181 | 57:46
Watch 11:19
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the debate shaking up the race
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the debate shaking up the race for the White House
Clip: S2024 E181 | 11:19
Watch 8:55
PBS NewsHour
The fallout from a debate full of fumbles and falsehoods
The fallout from a debate full of fumbles and falsehoods
Clip: S2024 E181 | 8:55
Watch 4:45
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Iowa Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
News Wrap: Iowa Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
Clip: S2024 E181 | 4:45
Watch 6:17
PBS NewsHour
Breaking down the latest decisions from the Supreme Court
Breaking down Supreme Court decisions on Jan. 6 cases, homeless camps and agency power
Clip: S2024 E181 | 6:17
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E181 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E180 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E179 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E178 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E177 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
June 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E176 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
June 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E175 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E174 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E173 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E172 | 57:46