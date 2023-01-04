January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
House adjourns until Wednesday after McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker
Examining football's health risks after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field
McCarthy supporter on Speaker deadlock: 'I think this debate is actually good'
Israel's new far-right national security minister sparks controversy with holy site visit
Mismanagement complicates Pakistan's long recovery from deadly floods
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
New MIT Museum showcases latest scientific advancements
News Wrap: Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges related to FTX collapse
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Composer Tania León honored for her pathbreaking impact on music
