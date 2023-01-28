© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 28, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

January 28, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/27/23 | Expires: 02/27/23
January 28, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Tyre Nichols’ death puts spotlight on police use of force
Watch 10:18
PBS NewsHour
Tyre Nichols’ death puts spotlight on police use of force
Tyre Nichols’ death puts spotlight back on excessive police use of force
Clip: S2023 E28 | 10:18
Ohio lawmakers work to fund 988 suicide prevention hotline
Watch 4:42
PBS NewsHour
Ohio lawmakers work to fund 988 suicide prevention hotline
Ohio lawmakers work to fund 988 suicide prevention hotline
Clip: S2023 E28 | 4:42
News Wrap: Tensions high after 2nd shooting in Jerusalem
Watch 3:01
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Tensions high after 2nd shooting in Jerusalem
News Wrap: Tensions high after 2nd shooting in Jerusalem wounds 2
Clip: S2023 E28 | 3:01
Educators try to turn around pandemic-era learning loss
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Educators try to turn around pandemic-era learning loss
Educators try to turn around pandemic-era learning loss
Clip: S2023 E28 | 5:11
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E27 | 57:46
How one school is helping students catch up after pandemic
Watch 7:35
PBS NewsHour
How one school is helping students catch up after pandemic
How one school is helping students catch up on unfinished learning from the pandemic
Clip: S2023 E27 | 7:35
Marcus and Abernathy on the deadly police beating in Memphis
Watch 9:55
PBS NewsHour
Marcus and Abernathy on the deadly police beating in Memphis
Marcus and Abernathy on the deadly police beating in Memphis
Clip: S2023 E27 | 9:55
A look inside the new theater production of 'Life of Pi'
Watch 5:59
PBS NewsHour
A look inside the new theater production of 'Life of Pi'
A look inside the acclaimed new theater production of 'Life of Pi'
Clip: S2023 E27 | 5:59
Memphis prepares as police beating video is released
Watch 10:20
PBS NewsHour
Memphis prepares as police beating video is released
Memphis prepares for protests as video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released
Clip: S2023 E27 | 10:20
News Wrap: 7 killed in shooting near Jerusalem synagogue
Watch 4:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 7 killed in shooting near Jerusalem synagogue
News Wrap: Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue
Clip: S2023 E27 | 4:09
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E27 | 57:46
January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E26 | 57:46
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E25 | 56:45
January 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E24 | 56:45
January 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E23 | 56:45
January 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E22 | 26:45
January 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E21 | 26:45
January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E20 | 56:45
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E19 | 57:46
January 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E18 | 56:45