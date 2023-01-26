© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 26 | 57m 46s

January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/25/23 | Expires: 02/25/23
January 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Republican National Committee confronts party infighting
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
Republican National Committee confronts party infighting
Republican National Committee confronts party infighting as it chooses its leader
Clip: S2023 E26 | 5:14
Clip: S2023 E26 | 5:14
Alcohol research shows drinking small amounts can be harmful
Watch 7:04
PBS NewsHour
Alcohol research shows drinking small amounts can be harmful
New alcohol research shows drinking small amounts can still be harmful to health
Clip: S2023 E26 | 7:04
Clip: S2023 E26 | 7:04
How mass shootings fundamentally change American communities
Watch 6:03
PBS NewsHour
How mass shootings fundamentally change American communities
How the trauma of mass shootings fundamentally change American communities
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:03
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:03
Israeli forces kill several Palestinians in West Bank raid
Watch 8:17
PBS NewsHour
Israeli forces kill several Palestinians in West Bank raid
Tensions rise after Israeli forces kill several Palestinians during West Bank raid
Clip: S2023 E26 | 8:17
Clip: S2023 E26 | 8:17
An early look at key 2024 Senate races and candidates
Watch 6:31
PBS NewsHour
An early look at key 2024 Senate races and candidates
An early look at key 2024 Senate races and candidates
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:31
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:31
Trump allowed back on Facebook, Instagram after two-year ban
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
Trump allowed back on Facebook, Instagram after two-year ban
Trump allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban
Clip: S2023 E26 | 5:27
Clip: S2023 E26 | 5:27
Exhibit showcases artists' reaction to Hurricane Maria
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
Exhibit showcases artists' reaction to Hurricane Maria
Exhibit showcases Puerto Rican artists' reaction to Hurricane Maria and its aftermath
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:25
Clip: S2023 E26 | 6:25
News Wrap: Economy shows signs of slowing after rate hikes
Watch 4:14
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Economy shows signs of slowing after rate hikes
News Wrap: U.S. economy shows new signs of slowing after repeated interest rate hikes
Clip: S2023 E26 | 4:14
Clip: S2023 E26 | 4:14
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E25 | 56:45
Latest wave of mass shootings sparks debate over gun access
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Latest wave of mass shootings sparks debate over gun access
Latest wave of mass shootings sparks new debate over U.S. gun access
Clip: S2023 E25 | 5:48
Clip: S2023 E25 | 5:48
