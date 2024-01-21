© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
PBS NewsHour

January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 21 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as New Hampshire prepares for its primary, will Trump’s remaining opponent be able to erode his support? Then, how the discovery of lead in some applesauce pouches is exposing issues about how food reaches our shelves and who has oversight. Plus, a new method of execution set to be used in Alabama raises questions about how states carry out the death penalty.

Aired: 01/20/24 | Expires: 02/20/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
