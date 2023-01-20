January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Director Sarah Polley on the significance of her new film 'Women Talking'
A Brief But Spectacular take on improving community health outcomes near urban highways
New Zealand PM stepping down after becoming global symbol of female leadership
U.S. hits borrowing limit as Congress debates raising debt ceiling
Supreme Court says it hasn't identified Roe v. Wade draft opinion leaker
News Wrap: Biden tours flooding and storm damage in California
A look at the environmental and health effects associated with gas stoves
New program allows American citizens to sponsor refugees fleeing violence and oppression
Alec Baldwin faces manslaughter charges for deadly shooting on movie set
