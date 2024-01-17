January 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Trump back in court for damages phase of E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Breaking down the delegates and path to the Republican nomination
World leaders concerned about Mideast war escalating after attacks in Lebanon and Iraq
News Wrap: Bitter cold, snow and ice storms plague much of the U.S.
Republican strategist discusses Trump's grip on GOP after Iowa win
Israeli officials disagree in public over how war with Hamas should end
January 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Student-led network helps address shortage of mental health professionals in schools
New book 'The Rebels' explores how populists have transformed the Democratic Party
New law caps insulin prices for some with diabetes, but cost remains high for millions
