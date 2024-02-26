© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 58 | 57m 46s

Monday on the NewsHour, the latest on hostage negotiations and Israel's plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians before full-scale operations to eliminate Hamas in Rafah get underway. The Supreme Court hears arguments on whether social media platforms have First Amendment free speech rights. Plus, trials show a new asthma drug reduces dangerous reactions for those with severe food allergies.

Aired: 02/25/24 | Expires: 03/27/24
Extras
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
How vaccine hesitancy is playing into rising measles rates
How vaccine hesitancy is contributing to rising rates of measles and COVID
Clip: S2024 E57 | 5:17
Watch 2:42
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump wins GOP primary in South Carolina
News Wrap: Trump moves closer to GOP nomination with win in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E57 | 2:42
Watch 8:20
PBS NewsHour
What a federal lawsuit means for kids health care in Florida
What a federal lawsuit filed by Florida means for low-income children’s health care
Clip: S2024 E57 | 8:20
Watch 3:05
PBS NewsHour
The story of Granny Hayden, a Black midwife and former slave
The story of Granny Hayden, a Black midwife who was born into slavery
Clip: S2024 E57 | 3:05
Watch 1:09
PBS NewsHour
A look at what might be the brightest object in the universe
A mind-boggling look at what might be the brightest object in the universe
Clip: S2024 E57 | 1:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E57 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E56 | 24:09
Watch 6:11
PBS NewsHour
The growing health crisis of loneliness in America
How a growing crisis of loneliness is affecting Americans’ health
Clip: S2024 E56 | 6:11
Watch 4:26
PBS NewsHour
How South Carolina may affect Haley’s fight for nomination
How South Carolina’s GOP primary results may affect Haley’s fight for the nomination
Clip: S2024 E56 | 4:26
Watch 2:43
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: In Russia, Navalny’s body returned to his mother
News Wrap: Navalny’s body returned to his mother, Western leaders meet with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2024 E56 | 2:43
