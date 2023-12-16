© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 361

December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/15/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:56
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Marcus on impact of Biden impeachment inquiry
Brooks and Marcus on the House's impeachment inquiry and its impact on Biden
Clip: S2023 E360 | 11:56
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
How medical providers navigate shifts in reproductive rights
How medical providers are navigating the legal shifts in reproductive rights
Clip: S2023 E360 | 6:34
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
Report gives inside look at decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Report gives an inside look at how the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Clip: S2023 E360 | 4:40
Watch 8:26
PBS NewsHour
Critics discuss their favorite books of 2023
Critics discuss their favorite books of 2023
Clip: S2023 E360 | 8:26
Watch 4:43
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: CBO projects inflation will slow to near 2%
News Wrap: Congressional Budget Office projects inflation will slow to near 2% in 2024
Clip: S2023 E360 | 4:43
Watch 7:23
PBS NewsHour
Military experts discuss Israel's use of unguided bombs
Military experts discuss Israel's use of unguided bombs and harm to civilians in Gaza
Clip: S2023 E360 | 7:23
Watch 4:19
PBS NewsHour
Giuliani ordered to pay for defamation of election workers
Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for defamation of election workers
Clip: S2023 E360 | 4:19
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E360 | 57:46
Watch 2:51
PBS NewsHour
Israeli forces mistakenly shoot and kill 3 hostages in Gaza
Israeli forces mistakenly kill 3 hostages in Gaza as U.S. urges more limited war
Clip: S2023 E361 | 2:51
Watch 7:24
PBS NewsHour
Rush's Geddy Lee reflects on music and life in new memoir
Rush frontman Geddy Lee reflects on his music and life in a new memoir
Clip: S2023 E359 | 7:24
