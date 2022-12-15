December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
CIA Director Bill Burns on war in Ukraine, intelligence challenges posed by China
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote on urging charges against Trump
U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee's final report
Twitter faces criticism after suspending accounts of journalists covering CEO Elon Musk
Louisiana troopers accused of killing Black man and obstructing investigations
News Wrap: Biden signs short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown
New poll shows Americans want congressional cooperation, but expect gridlock
Literary critics give their takes on the best of books of 2022
