WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Pati's Mexican Table

Guayabera World

Season 12 Episode 1202 | 26m 46s

In Tekit, or “The Capital of the Guayabera,” Pati encounters a tale of sons going against their father’s wishes to follow their own path. Pati meets Eliodoro Xicum, a farmer’s son who went against his father to build a family business making the iconic Guayabera shirts. Then she meets his son, Elio, who chose to become a chef and created a dish that resembles a Guayabera in honor of his father.

