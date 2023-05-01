© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
This Old House

E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First

Season 44 Episode 22 | 23m 42s

Much effort is being made to save and restore the gambrel. Over the years, the lower clapboards on the house were buried, causing rot to the original substrate. Repairs are made. Small HVAC ducts make it easy to run and disguise the supplies in the gambrel. A cinderblock enclosure is covered to mimic the old rubble stone foundation. A gunstock post damaged during construction is repaired.

Aired: 05/10/23 | Expires: 05/25/23
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Clip: 3:56
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Clip: 4:47
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Clip: 4:16
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Clip: 2:06
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that's revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Clip: 3:29
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Preview: 3:42
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
Special: 11:01
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
The old ell has been reassembled. A steel beam carries the weight of the new roof.
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
The timber frame structure is disassembled. The homeowner considers a new house color.
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Exploratory demo is done, and a 1717 home on the oldest street in Ipswich is toured.
Episode: S44 E16 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E16 | 23:42
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
The crew takes on a first period home in Ipswich, MA. They get a tour from the homeowners.
Episode: S44 E15 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Renovation on the 1902 house is complete. The crew participates in the town's bed race.
Episode: S44 E14 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Curb appeal is added to the front yard, and an electric vehicle charger is installed.
Episode: S44 E13 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Shingles are installed on a small roof. The railing on the original staircase is raised.
Episode: S44 E12 | 23:42
Episode: S44 E12 | 23:42