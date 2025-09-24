E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck

Kevin O'Connor meets meteorologist Stephanie Abrams to learn why the storm hit Asheville so hard. In Swannanoa, he and Zack Dettmore join builders Chris Cronin and Nick Swann. They reframe Jim and Allie's wall and prep Miah's attic HVAC for insulation. Richard Trethewey checks progress in East Asheville, while Zack demos floors in North Asheville. Later, Kevin hears a dramatic storm rescue story.